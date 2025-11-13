Highlights of table tennis matches at National Games

November 13, 2025

Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen (L) react after winning the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Lin Gaoyuan (top L)/Liu Shiwen (top R) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen (L) celebrate after winning the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Lin Gaoyuan (front R)/Liu Shiwen (front L) celebrate after winning the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Liu Shiwen reacts after the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Zhu Yuling celebrates scoring during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal match between Zhu Yuling of Macao and Chen Xingtong of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Chen Meng hits a return during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of Jiangsu and Chen Meng of Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng hits a return during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of Jiangsu and Chen Meng of Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Chen Xingtong serves during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal match between Zhu Yuling of Macao and Chen Xingtong of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Zhu Yuling celebrates scoring during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal match between Zhu Yuling of Macao and Chen Xingtong of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Zhu Yuling (top) hits a return during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal match between Zhu Yuling of Macao and Chen Xingtong of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Zhu Yuling (top) hits a return during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal match between Zhu Yuling of Macao and Chen Xingtong of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Kuai Man hits a return during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal match between Kuai Man of Jiangsu and Chen Meng of Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Fan Zhendong (R) of Shanghai greets Sun Zheng of Zhejiang after their table tennis men's singles quarterfinal match at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Fan Zhendong hits a return during the table tennis men's singles quarterfinal match between Fan Zhendong of Shanghai and Sun Zheng of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Fan Zhendong hits a return during the table tennis men's singles quarterfinal match between Fan Zhendong of Shanghai and Sun Zheng of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Fan Zhendong hits a return during the table tennis men's singles quarterfinal match between Fan Zhendong of Shanghai and Sun Zheng of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Fan Zhendong hits a return during the table tennis men's singles quarterfinal match between Fan Zhendong of Shanghai and Sun Zheng of Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Xiang Junlin of Sichuan serves to Guo Siyu of Hebei during U18 women's team bronze medal match of table tennis between Sichuan and Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Guo Siyu of Hebei hits a return to Xiang Junlin of Sichuan during U18 women's team bronze medal match of table tennis between Sichuan and Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Guo Siyu of Hebei hits a return to Xiang Junlin of Sichuan during U18 women's team bronze medal match of table tennis between Sichuan and Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Lin Gaoyuan (L)/Liu Shiwen (R) celebrate scoring during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Lin Gaoyuan (R)/Liu Shiwen react during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (R) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen (front) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (R) celebrate scoring during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (front) celebrate scoring during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (R) celebrate scoring during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (R) celebrate scoring during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (R) celebrate scoring during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (front) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (R) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (front) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen (front) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (front) celebrate scoring during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi (front) compete during the table tennis mixed doubles semifinal match between Lin Gaoyuan/Liu Shiwen of Guangdong and Yuan Licen/Wang Yidi of Liaoning at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Lin Gaoyuan hits a return during the table tennis men's singles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of Guangdong and Niu Guankai of Henan at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Niu Guankai hits a return during the table tennis men's singles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of Guangdong and Niu Guankai of Henan at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Lin Gaoyuan competes during the table tennis men's singles round of 16 match between Lin Gaoyuan of Guangdong and Niu Guankai of Henan at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha reacts during the table tennis women's singles round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of Hebei and Wang Xiaotong of Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Sun Yingsha competes during the table tennis women's singles round of 16 match between Sun Yingsha of Hebei and Wang Xiaotong of Shandong at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Xingtong hits a return during the table tennis women's singles round of 16 match between Chen Xingtong of Liaoning and Zang Xiaotong of Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng hits a return during the table tennis women's singles round of 16 match between Chen Meng of Shandong and He Zhuojia of Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Chen Meng serves during the table tennis women's singles round of 16 match between Chen Meng of Shandong and He Zhuojia of Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

He Zhuojia hits a return during the table tennis women's singles round of 16 match between Chen Meng of Shandong and He Zhuojia of Hebei at China's 15th National Games in Macao, south China, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

