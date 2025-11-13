China's 15th National Games: weightlifting women's 64kg final

Xinhua) 09:09, November 13, 2025

Li Shuang of Chongqing reacts in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 64kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Yang Liuyue of Fujian competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 64kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Shuang of Chongqing competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 64kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Gold medalist Fang Lin of Chengdu Sport University, silver medalist Li Shuang of Chongqing, bronze medalist Yang Liuyue of Fujian pose with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the weightlifting women's 64kg at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Gold medalist Fang Lin of Chengdu Sport University, silver medalist Li Shuang of Chongqing, bronze medalist Yang Liuyue of Fujian pose with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the weightlifting women's 64kg at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Yang Liuyue of Fujian competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 64kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Fang Lin of Chengdu Sport University competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 64kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Chu Haili of Zhejiang competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 64kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Fang Lin of Chengdu Sport University competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 64kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)