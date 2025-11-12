Home>>
Halftime mascot headstands go viral at 15th National Games
(People's Daily App) 16:33, November 12, 2025
As the 15th China National Games unfold, meet these adorable mascots who stole the show during a basketball break in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. Inspired by the Chinese white dolphin, mascots Xiyangyang and Lerongrong pulled off gravity-defying handstands that had the crowd roaring and the internet ablaze.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Liu Tao of Xinjiang wins equestrian dressage individual final at 15th National Games
- Chinese tennis ace Zheng Qinwen skips National Games
- In pics: women's 20km race walk of athletics at China's 15th National Games
- In pics: men's 20km race walk final at China's 15th National Games
- Lian Junjie wins men's 10m platform at National Games
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.