Halftime mascot headstands go viral at 15th National Games

(People's Daily App) 16:33, November 12, 2025

As the 15th China National Games unfold, meet these adorable mascots who stole the show during a basketball break in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. Inspired by the Chinese white dolphin, mascots Xiyangyang and Lerongrong pulled off gravity-defying handstands that had the crowd roaring and the internet ablaze.

