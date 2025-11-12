HK Jockey club head confident of Greater Bay Area cooperation with National Games

Xinhua) 16:24, November 12, 2025

SHENZHEN, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges highlighted the new equestrian site in Shenzhen as a prime example of cooperation between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland on Wednesday at China's ongoing National Games.

"I think the National Games in the Greater Bay Area is the first ever, and it's fantastic that the cities come together to celebrate sports," Engelbrecht-Bresges told Xinhua while watching the equestrian event at the Shenzhen Guangming International Equestrian Center.

He hailed the equestrian event "of very high international standards - beautifully designed, highly functional, and operated by a well-trained professional team."

According to Engelbrecht-Bresges, HKJC has provided professional advice and technical support during the construction of the equestrian facilities.

"From the start, we offered development guidance to ensure the venue meets world-class standards," he said. "One aspect we're especially proud of is the first tailor-built equine hospital, which reflects the highest commitment to animal welfare and could be an example for going forward."

Engelbrecht-Bresges also highlighted a first-time collaboration between the National Games and HKJC's world-class anti-doping laboratory to ensure the integrity of equestrian competitions.

"This partnership ensures world-class facilities, top-level expertise, and fairness throughout the Games," said the German.

Regarding the Games' legacy, Engelbrecht-Bresges noted ongoing discussions about the continued use of the equine hospital. "We have facility now, but then you have to think how you train people," he said, adding that the HKJC is committed to contributing to the development of China's equine industry, whether in Shenzhen, Shanghai or Xinjiang, by "sharing our expertise."

Looking ahead, he sees great potential for equestrian cooperation across the Greater Bay Area. "National Games is a wonderful example how the cities can work together and create an economic, social and cultural cluster. We see multiple areas in the equestrian sport and horse racing."

Engelbrecht-Bresges revealed that one of HKJC's first moves in the Chinese mainland was at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, when it developed the first equine disease-free zone. "The legacy is now a training center in horse racing in Guangzhou."

With the boost from the National Games, Shenzhen now boasts high-level equestrian facilities. "Equestrian has a great future in Shenzhen. Shenzhen has this unique opportunity to be one of the centers of excellence. Then it comes back to how you can have regular competitions, how you can get people excited about horses," he said.

"I see great potential of this area to become a center for equestrian sport and horse racing. We will help to build an equestrian cluster in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao area," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)