Highlights of swimming matches at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 09:07, November 13, 2025

Sun Yang of Zhejiang competes during the men's 200m freestyle final of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Peng Xuwei of Hubei reacts after the women's 100m backstroke final of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Yan Zibei of Hubei competes during the men's 50m breaststroke semifinal of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Li Bingjie of Hebei competes during the women's 1500m freestyle final of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Pan Zhanle of Zhejiang competes during the men's 200m freestyle final of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Zhang Zhanshuo of Shandong competes during the men's 200m freestyle final of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Zhang Zhanshuo of Shandong celebrates after the men's 200m freestyle final of swimming at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

