Highlights of Judo matches at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 09:35, November 13, 2025

Liu Yu (R) of Beijing competes against Jia Bingqian of Henan during the Judo women's +78kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Liu Yu of Beijing celebrates after defeating Jia Bingqian of Henan in the Judo women's +78kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Yin Yongjie (bottom) competes against Yuan Shaotong, both from Shandong, during the Judo men's +100kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Yin Yongjie (top) competes against Yuan Shaotong, both from Shandong, during the Judo men's +100kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

