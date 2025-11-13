Highlights of Judo matches at China's 15th National Games
Liu Yu (R) of Beijing competes against Jia Bingqian of Henan during the Judo women's +78kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Liu Yu of Beijing celebrates after defeating Jia Bingqian of Henan in the Judo women's +78kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Yin Yongjie (bottom) competes against Yuan Shaotong, both from Shandong, during the Judo men's +100kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Yin Yongjie (top) competes against Yuan Shaotong, both from Shandong, during the Judo men's +100kg final at China's 15th National Games in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
