Team Guangdong wins men's basketball title at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 10:14, November 13, 2025

Du Feng (C), head coach of Guangdong reacts during the men's basketball final between Guangdong and Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Wang Ruize (top) of Guangdong competes during the men's basketball final between Guangdong and Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhao Rui (R) of Guangdong competes during the men's basketball final between Guangdong and Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Hu Mingxuan (L) of Guangdong talks with Cheng Shuaipeng of Zhejiang during the men's basketball final between Guangdong and Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Lin Xiaotian (2nd L) of Zhejiang competes during the men's basketball final between Guangdong and Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Wu Qian (C) of Zhejiang competes during the men's basketball final between Guangdong and Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gold medalist team Guangdong attend the awarding ceremony for men's basketball at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Zhao Rui of Guangdong looks on during the men's basketball final between Guangdong and Zhejiang at China's 15th National Games in Qingyuan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Bronze medalist team Sichuan attend the awarding ceremony for men's basketball at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Gold medalist team Guangdong, silver medalist team Zhejiang and bronze medalist team Sichuan are seen during the awarding ceremony for men's basketball at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Silver medalist team Zhejiang attend the awarding ceremony for men's basketball at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

