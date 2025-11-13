China's 15th National Games: women's 66kg final of boxing

Xinhua) 08:45, November 13, 2025

Yu Lisai of Beijing Sport University walks into the venue before the women's 66kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yu Lisai of Beijing Sport University celebrates during the awarding ceremony for the women's 66kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yu Lisai (back) of Beijing Sport University competes against Li Shu of Henan during the women's 66kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yu Lisai (R) of Beijing Sport University competes against Li Shu of Henan during the women's 66kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Gold medalist Yu Lisai (3rd L) of Beijing Sport University, silver medalist Li Shu (2nd L) of Henan, bronze medalists Zhao Chunyuan (3rd R) of Shanxi and Yang Liu (2nd R) of Inner Mongolia pose with their coaches during the awarding ceremony for the women's 66kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yu Lisai of Beijing Sport University greets the spectators before the women's 66kg final of boxing at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

