In pics: men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at National Games

Xinhua) 08:39, November 14, 2025

Quan Xin of Fujian competes during the men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Quan Xin of Fujian competes during the men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Quan Xin of Fujian celebrates during the men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Quan Xin of Fujian competes during the men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Hu Zhaoshan of Guangdong competes during the men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chen Ziheng of Jiangxi competes during the men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Hu Zhaoshan of Guangdong competes during the men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Chen Ziheng of Jiangxi competes during the men's kayak single final of canoe slalom at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

