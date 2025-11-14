We Are China

Highlights of sport climbing matches at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 08:56, November 14, 2025

Deng Lijuan (L) of Hunan competes during the women's speed qualification of sport climbing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Zhou Yafei (L) of Zhejiang competes during the women's speed qualification of sport climbing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Long Jianguo (L) of Guizhou competes during the men's speed qualification of sport climbing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Wu Peng (L) of Hunan competes during the men's speed qualification of sport climbing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Ling Yongzhi (L) of Guangxi competes during the men's speed qualification of sport climbing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Yang Jie (L) of Yunnan competes during the men's speed qualification of sport climbing at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

