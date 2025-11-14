In pics: weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games

Xinhua) 09:04, November 14, 2025

Qin Lirong of Hunan competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Mengfan of Jilin competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Gold medalist Liao Guifang of Fujian, silver medalist Qin Lirong of Hunan, bronze medalist Li Mengfan of Jilin pose with their coaches during the awarding ceremony after the weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Liao Guifang of Fujian competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Mengfan of Jilin competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Qin Lirong of Hunan competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Li Mengfan of Jilin competes in snatch during the weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

Liao Guifang of Fujian competes in clean and jerk during the weightlifting women's 76kg final at China's 15th National Games in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

