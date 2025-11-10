Denmark's ambassador: CIIE boosts confidence in China-Denmark business cooperation
By Cai Hairuo, Yuan Meng, Wang Xiaoping (People's Daily Online) 21:05, November 10, 2025
The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is underway in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, bringing together exhibitors from 155 countries, regions and international organizations. As a major platform for openness and innovation, the expo continues to attract global attention and foster deeper international cooperation.
In an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online, Denmark's ambassador to China, Michael Starbæk Christensen, said the expo provides a valuable bridge for Danish companies to expand partnerships and deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, technology and culture, injecting new momentum into the development of China-Denmark relations.
