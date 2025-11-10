U.S. companies seek business opportunities, long-term partnerships at CIIE

Xinhua) November 10, 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- As the American food and agriculture pavilion opened at the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) earlier this week, Idaho-based feed additive producer Dynamite signed cooperation agreements with several Chinese companies covering livestock, aquaculture and pet nutrition, marking a strong start to the event.

U.S. companies have maintained the largest exhibition area at the CIIE for seven consecutive years. This year, 19 American exhibitors are participating in the food and agriculture pavilion.

"Every time Idaho companies come here, they leave with meaningful results," said Qu Danran, chief representative of the State of Idaho China Office. "Some even found major clients who later became long-term partners." Last year, Idaho exhibitors secured contracts worth more than 100 million U.S. dollars, and expectations are high again this year.

Xu Ruwei, Asia-Pacific director of Dynamite, said the expo offers a platform for American research and innovation to find opportunities in the Chinese market. "In pet nutrition, the United States and China can truly complement each other," he said.

Utah-based essential oils producer doTERRA has also seen steady growth in China. Starting with a nine-square-meter booth at the first CIIE, where it secured contracts worth 3.8 billion yuan (about 520 million dollars), the company has expanded its space to 300 square meters this year and set up its first overseas R&D center in Shanghai.

"The essence of U.S.-China economic relations is mutual benefit," said Owen Messick, president of doTERRA China. "Our growth here shows the value of partnership."

For many U.S. companies, the Chinese market has become central to their global competitiveness. American elevator maker Otis showcased new products designed for an aging population, tapping into the growing "silver economy."

"We have strong confidence in our business development in China," said Judy Marks, chair, CEO and president of Otis. China's efforts to build smart cities and promote digital and green development are positive signals for innovation-driven companies like ours, she added.

U.S. surgical robotics firm Intuitive, a long-time CIIE participant and investor in China, also underscored the broader importance of stable ties.

As the world's two largest economies, the United States and China influence global supply chains, technological collaboration and market confidence, said Glenn Vavoso, the company's senior vice president and Asia-Pacific president. "A stable relationship helps sustain corporate growth and supports the broader world economy."

Jeffrey Lehman, chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said that stability in China-U.S. relations remains a top concern for U.S. businesses operating in China. "A stable environment is what companies value most."

