Foreign talents invited to visit 8th CIIE during themed event

Xinhua) 10:36, November 10, 2025

Guests pose for a group photo in front of the gate of the National Convention Center (Shanghai) during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2025. Over 30 foreign talents and their families were invited to visit the eighth CIIE at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) during a themed event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A guest takes photos of a bionic shark exhibited at the China Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2025. Over 30 foreign talents and their families were invited to visit the eighth CIIE at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) during a themed event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Guests view a new energy vehicle (NEV) of BYD, China's leading NEV manufacturer, at the China Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2025. Over 30 foreign talents and their families were invited to visit the eighth CIIE at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) during a themed event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A guest views a model displaying China's lunar exploration program at the China Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2025. Over 30 foreign talents and their families were invited to visit the eighth CIIE at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) during a themed event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Guests hold a calligraphy written by a humanoid robot at the China Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2025. Over 30 foreign talents and their families were invited to visit the eighth CIIE at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) during a themed event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A guest tries Scent TV at the China Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2025. Over 30 foreign talents and their families were invited to visit the eighth CIIE at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) during a themed event on Saturday. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

