Benin's ambassador: CIIE powers trade growth, deepen China-Benin ties

The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai on Nov. 5 and will run through Nov. 10, 2025. As a major platform for China's sustained efforts in high-standard opening-up, this year's expo has set a new record in scale, with 4,108 exhibitors from 155 countries, regions and international organizations.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly uncertain global economy, the CIIE offers a world stage for companies to present their latest products, technologies and services, while underscoring China's firm commitment to opening-up and international cooperation.

In an exclusive interview with People's Daily Online, Franck Adjagba, Benin's ambassador to China, shared his insights on Benin's participation in the CIIE and his expectations for deeper collaboration between Benin and China.

