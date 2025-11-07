Home>>
Vlog: A global adventure at CIIE
By Cai Hairuo, Yuan Meng (People's Daily Online) 13:23, November 07, 2025
The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) officially kicked off in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2025.
Across the exhibition areas, elaborately designed pavilions representing 67 countries and international organizations showcase the diverse tapestry of the global village.
From the unique specialties of Pacific island countries to cutting-edge technologies pioneered in Europe, the expo brings together diverse cultures and economic offerings from around the world, unlocking a global adventure for all participants.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.