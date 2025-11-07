Vlog: A global adventure at CIIE

The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) officially kicked off in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2025.

Across the exhibition areas, elaborately designed pavilions representing 67 countries and international organizations showcase the diverse tapestry of the global village.

From the unique specialties of Pacific island countries to cutting-edge technologies pioneered in Europe, the expo brings together diverse cultures and economic offerings from around the world, unlocking a global adventure for all participants.

