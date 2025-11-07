Artists perform at CIIE Culture Night event
Actors perform at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) Culture Night event held on the sidelines of the eighth CIIE at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
