Multitude of new products make debut at 8th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:51, November 07, 2025

Exhibitors talk about the agricultural tire ATO2 of Prometeon, which made its debut in Asia, at the Automobile and Smart Mobility exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A visitor learns about crystal products of Eleonora, which made its global debut during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A visitor tries a massage chair of Johnson Health Tech, which made its global debut during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

Visitors learn about the MR7700 multinuclear magnetic resonance scanner of Philips, which made its debut in China, during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

A visitor (L) learns about a wheeled exoskeleton product which made its global debut, at the Innovation Incubation Special Section during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

Panasonic's liquid cooling pump motor for data centers, which made its debut in Asia, is displayed at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A premix powder product of Lesaffre, which will be launched during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), is pictured at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area of the expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Wenhui)

An eVTOL product of Inflync, which made its global debut, is pictured at the Automobile and Smart Mobility exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

The 911 Turbo S of Porsche, which made its debut in Asia, is displayed at the Automobile and Smart Mobility exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Meng Chenguang)

The LEGO bricks for the Chinese Lunar Year of the Horse, which made their global debut, are displayed at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Du Xinyi)

Nippon Paint's coating solution for new energy power battery packs, which made its debt in China, is displayed at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

