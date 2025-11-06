Humanoid robots perform fighting at 8th CIIE in Shanghai
Two humanoid robots perform a session of fighting at civilian robotics company Unitree's booth during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Straight punches, hook punches, left and right side kicks...the fighting session, staged by two G1 humanoid robots wearing helmets and boxing gloves at the booth of Unitree here on Thursday, attracted lots of visitors and won rounds of applause. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)
A journalist playfully fights with a humanoid robot at civilian robotics company Unitree's booth during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Straight punches, hook punches, left and right side kicks...the fighting session, staged by two G1 humanoid robots wearing helmets and boxing gloves at the booth of Unitree here on Thursday, attracted lots of visitors and won rounds of applause. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)
