Greek attendee experiences cutting-edge technology at 8th CIIE
By Yuan Meng, Zhang Zeyu, Ntourma Panagiota (People's Daily Online) 15:46, November 06, 2025
The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2025. The Intelligent Industry & Information Technology section stood out as a showcase for cutting-edge global technologies. Greek attendee Ntourma Panagiota came across a smart lamp that integrates AI with mood-sensing lighting, an AI-powered intelligent embroidery machine that converts photos and images into stitching patterns, and even had the chance to walk a robot dog. Innovative technologies are quietly weaving their way into every corner of daily life, highlighting the limitless potential unlocked by openness and international cooperation.
