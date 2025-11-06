Greek attendee experiences cutting-edge technology at 8th CIIE

The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2025. The Intelligent Industry & Information Technology section stood out as a showcase for cutting-edge global technologies. Greek attendee Ntourma Panagiota came across a smart lamp that integrates AI with mood-sensing lighting, an AI-powered intelligent embroidery machine that converts photos and images into stitching patterns, and even had the chance to walk a robot dog. Innovative technologies are quietly weaving their way into every corner of daily life, highlighting the limitless potential unlocked by openness and international cooperation.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)