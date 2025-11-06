Sub-forums held during 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum

Xinhua) 16:56, November 06, 2025

A sub-forum titled "Fostering Resilient Global Industrial and Supply Chains Through Open Cooperation Among Enterprises" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

A sub-forum titled "Intelligent Manufacturing Contributes to Chinese-style Modernization -- Global Intelligent Manufacturing 2030: Co-creating the Future" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A sub-forum titled "Intelligent Manufacturing Contributes to Chinese-style Modernization -- Global Intelligent Manufacturing 2030: Co-creating the Future" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A sub-forum titled "Pudong and the World: Forging a Path to Openness, Shaping a New Industrial Landscape" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

The Sub-forum on Building Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub and Hub Conference 2025 is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A sub-forum titled "Youth in Action: Driving Technological Innovation" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

A sub-forum titled "Youth in Action: Driving Technological Innovation" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

The Sub-forum on Building Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub and Hub Conference 2025 is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A sub-forum titled "Compliance and Sustainable Development for Global Manufacturing" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

A sub-forum titled "Intelligent Manufacturing Contributes to Chinese-style Modernization -- Global Intelligent Manufacturing 2030: Co-creating the Future" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

A sub-forum titled "Compliance and Sustainable Development for Global Manufacturing" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

A sub-forum titled "Global Drug Safety Governance and Chinese Drug Regulation Innovation" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A sub-forum titled "Youth in Action: Driving Technological Innovation" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

The Sub-forum on Building Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub and Hub Conference 2025 is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A sub-forum titled "Youth in Action: Driving Technological Innovation" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Tian Weiwei)

A sub-forum titled "Global Drug Safety Governance and Chinese Drug Regulation Innovation" is held during the 8th Hongqiao International Economic Forum at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)