Cutting-edge technologies attract visitors at 8th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:43, November 07, 2025

An exhibitor introduces the Orbera365 intragastric balloon system, which is used to assist patients with weight loss, at the Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which opened in Shanghai on Wednesday and will last till Nov. 10, showcases advanced equipments, cutting-edge technologies and innovation products in fields such as science and technology, manufacture and medical industry.

A visitor tries an XR device at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

Visitors view an electric motorbike at the booth of Honda at the Automobile exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A pair of 3D-printed shoes is pictured at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

A low-altitude vertical takeoff and landing ground solution of Nippon Paint is displayed at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Visitors view LeTrak, a magnetic drive conveyance system of Bosch, at the Automobile exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A visitor plays a game with an AI robot arm at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)

Lens for AR glasses are pictured at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

An exhibitor introduces an intelligent robot at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ziyu)

An exhibitor (C) introduces an E20 electric vertical take-off-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the Automobile exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A visitor touches an intelligent hand product at the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Xiangxin)

