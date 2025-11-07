Interview: Italian jeweler celebrates 7th year at CIIE, putting down roots in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- For Italian jeweler Marco Russo, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) is more than just an exhibition -- it is a gateway through which he can bring the centuries-old art of cameo to China.

The ongoing eighth CIIE is the seventh consecutive event the CEO of Russo Cammei has attended. This year, he has unveiled a new cameo series and taken the time to reflect on a seven-year journey that has combined business, art and collaboration in China.

"The CIIE is a gateway. Through it, I entered the Chinese market, participated in the consumer products expo in Hainan, collaborated with Qingtian stone carvers, and even held a cameo art exhibition with the Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen late last month," Russo said.

His commitment to the Chinese market is evidenced by his travel itinerary alone. Russo arrived at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport alongside master engraver Ciro Esposito, having traveled from Shenzhen on Nov. 1, rather than taking the route from Italy to Shanghai's Pudong International Airport as he has in previous years.

"This time, we came from Shenzhen. On the afternoon of Oct. 31, we opened a jewelry culture salon in collaboration with the Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen," Russo said, highlighting the exhibition of historically significant cameo pieces that has elevated his brand's presence in China's art circles.

Since 2019, Russo has traveled to China every November to attend the CIIE. Even during the pandemic, he never missed the event, enduring long flights, multiple nucleic acid tests and 14-day quarantines -- a commitment that earned him the nickname "modern-day Marco Polo."

He views the expo as a crucial global stage that allows his brand to engage directly with Chinese consumers and adapt to a rapidly evolving market. "Our reach keeps expanding, and today we have taken root in China like a young tree," he said.

That expansion is now visible across China. From Shanghai's the Bund to the overseas Chinese hometown of Qingtian in Zhejiang Province, Russo Cammei has opened seven retail locations, with another Shanghai store scheduled to open next January.

"Our formats are also diversifying, blending retail with art exhibitions. We hope cameo craftsmanship can become a bridge for cultural exchange between China and Italy," Russo noted.

When asked about the Chinese market, Russo voiced unwavering confidence. "The Chinese market is crucial for us. We adjust our designs based on its demands, striving to create art works that are both beautiful and practical," he said. "Thanks to CIIE, I believe I'll keep coming back. Seven years are just the beginning."

