Greek attendee experiences global products at CIIE

The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is being held in Shanghai through Nov. 10, 2025.

The Country Exhibition is showcasing an extraordinary array of global treasures: Greek ouzo exudes Mediterranean charm, Mongolian cashmere hats convey the warmth of the grasslands, and Swedish heavy-duty trucks showcase the strength of Scandinavian manufacturing prowess.

Join Ntourma Panagiota from Greece for an immersive experience of this borderless tour.

