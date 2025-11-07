Languages

Greek attendee experiences global products at CIIE

By Zhang Zeyu, Ntourma Panagiota, Yuan Meng (People's Daily Online) 16:30, November 07, 2025

The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is being held in Shanghai through Nov. 10, 2025.

The Country Exhibition is showcasing an extraordinary array of global treasures: Greek ouzo exudes Mediterranean charm, Mongolian cashmere hats convey the warmth of the grasslands, and Swedish heavy-duty trucks showcase the strength of Scandinavian manufacturing prowess.

Join Ntourma Panagiota from Greece for an immersive experience of this borderless tour. 

