New products make debut at 8th CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:13, November 07, 2025

The FOSSTA Chinese New Year series products of IKEA, which made their global debut, are pictured at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A visitor views Uniqlo and artist KAWS' co-branded clothing series, which made their global debut during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A visitor tries a sunscreen product of Dr. G, which made its debut as a brand under L'Oreal at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), during the 8th CIIE in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Clothing products of MUJI which have made their global debut are pictured at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A staff member of Procter &Gamble (P&G) showcases a new environmentally-friendly packaging box, which could be sealed without packaging tapes, at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A visitor poses for photo at an exhibition area showcasing co-branded UT products of Uniqlo and "Zootopia" which made their debut during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Visitors view a 50-liter commercial-grade central water heater of Rinnai, which made its debut in China during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2025 shows the series products of RQ PYOLOGY, a brand under Shiseido, which made its global debut during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

A visitor poses for photos with a new lip mask product of Laneige, which made its debut in China during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors debuted their latest products at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Visitors view LeTrak, a magnetic drive conveyance system of Bosch, which made its global debut during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view the latest products of Boston Scientific during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view an extra support guidewire of Medtronic, which made its global debut during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view a LEAP-1C engine model of General Electric, which made its debut in China, during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view AVENEER EV1 (L), a sewing and embroidery combo machine of Brother company, which made its debut in the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view a dual-source photon-counting CT machine of Siemens, which made its debut in Asia, during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view Tesla's Cybercab, which made its Asia-Pacific debut during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view Hexagon's industrial humanoid robot AEON demonstrating the three-dimensional scanning, which is the first exhibition of industrial automation application scenarios of AEON in China, during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view a SF6-free circuit breaker of Hitachi, which made its debut in China, during the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors view a Volt PFA catheter of Abbott Laboratories, which made its debut in Asia, during the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025. Many exhibitors showcased their latest products for the first time at the 8th CIIE in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

