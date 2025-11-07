All In 90 Seconds: A World Tour at CIIE

The eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is now underway in Shanghai, bringing together exhibitors and visitors from around the world. In this video, our reporter takes you on a 90-second "vlog tour" through the National Exhibition and Convention Center — currently the world's largest exhibition complex — capturing five hours and 30,000 steps of exploration in just 90 seconds.

From global cuisines and trendy consumer goods to smart vehicles, advanced medical breakthroughs, and cutting-edge technologies, the CIIE once again showcases China's commitment to openness, innovation and global cooperation.

Zhao Jin, as an intern, also contributed to this article.

