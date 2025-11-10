Import expo showcases China's commitment to boosting market accessibility, shared growth, say experts

November 10, 2025

Exhibitors conduct a live streaming event at the booth of a New Zealand honey brand at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing China International Import Expo (CIIE) showcases China's firm commitment to opening-up and shared growth, boosting cooperation opportunities and market accessibility for businesses worldwide, in particular those in smaller economies, experts have said.

The eighth edition of the international trade fair, held annually in Shanghai, opened on Wednesday and will run through Nov. 10.

The six-day event has set a new record in scale. It boasts participation from 155 countries, regions and international organizations, with 4,108 overseas exhibitors and a total exhibition area of over 430,000 square meters, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

SHOWING WIDER MARKET ACCESSIBILITY

Sergei Vergeichik, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research, told Xinhua that China's economic openness is defined by wider market accessibility, a factor on display at the CIIE.

"Over the years, the expo has grown in stature, facilitating global products' entry into the Chinese market and promoting coordinated regional growth worldwide," he said.

It exemplifies China's commitment to high-level openness and showcases "China's vast, open market that shares economic dividends with partners," he noted.

He added that Belarus is actively participating in this year's CIIE, bringing a wide range of goods that highlight its competitive edge, including eco-friendly products, high-quality foods, wood products, fertilizers and industrial machinery.

The expo is an ideal venue for Belarus to demonstrate its export potential, strengthen trade links and enhance dialogue, he noted.

Visitors take photos at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Lu Peng)

OFFERING OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESSES IN SMALLER ECONOMIES

Global enterprises view the CIIE as a major business opportunity and look forward to using the platform to deepen their engagement with the Chinese market, said Alexis Bih, an economic expert from Cote d'Ivoire.

For Bosnian economist Igor Gavran, the CIIE platform means much more to businesses in small and medium-sized economies like his country, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He told Xinhua that, as shown by the CIIE, as one of the world's largest consumer markets, "China is further expanding openness and offering tremendous opportunities to smaller economies."

"Every contract signed during the CIIE and every new opportunity to enhance cooperation with China carries great significance for Bosnian businesses," he said.

HIGHLY EFFICIENT PLATFORM FOR BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS

Gavran described the CIIE as "a mega fair embracing the whole world," highlighting its efficiency and high returns. "In just one day at the CIIE, a company can make as many connections and partnerships as it might through months of travel or attending various trade events."

"The expo provides a platform for dialogue and exchange, and many partnerships start here before evolving into real collaborative projects," said Jacopo Vicini, deputy mayor of the Italian city of Florence, adding, "Seeing Florence brands showcase their creativity and craftsmanship on the CIIE stage makes us very proud."

On multiple occasions, the trade fair has helped Florence-based companies establish connections with the Chinese market, he said, adding that the city may further leverage the CIIE platform to expand cooperation in areas such as technological innovation, cultural and creative industries, and tourism.

