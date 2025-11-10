Enterprises from 123 Belt and Road partner countries participate in 8th CIIE

Xinhua) 09:39, November 10, 2025

This photo shows bottles of wine from Serbia at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025. The eighth CIIE opened here on Wednesday. Enterprises from a total of 123 Belt and Road partner countries participated in this year's CIIE, increasing by 23.1 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor from Singapore (L) takes selfies with an exhibitor from Malaysia at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

This photo shows bottles of liquor from Serbia at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2025.

An exhibitor shows soaps from Syria at the Consumer Goods exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

A visitor tries a wool coat from Mongolia at the Consumer Goods exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

People communicate with each other at the pavilion of Rwanda during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

People communicate with each other at the pavilion of Iran during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

A visitor learns about rose products from Iran at the Consumer Goods exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

An exhibitor shows fans and moisturizing lotion from Ghana at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

Staff members perform at the pavilion of the United Arab Emirates during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

People visit the booth of Indonesia's conglomerate Sinar Mas at the Consumer Goods exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

A visitor learns about coffee at the pavilion of Burundi during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

Staff members perform at the pavilion of Georgia during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

An exhibitor (1st L) promotes Ceylon black tea at the Sri Lanka Pavilion during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

This photo shows a piece of jewelry from the Dominican Republic at the Consumer Goods exhibition area of the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

Visitors try coffee at the pavilion of Ethiopia during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025.

