Greek attendee at CIIE: How tempting is the food at this year's expo?
By Yuan Meng, Ntourma Panagiota (People's Daily Online) 13:13, November 10, 2025
Azerbaijani pomegranate juice, Singaporean curry, Malaysian coffee... A world of flavors from around the globe is reaching Chinese dining tables through the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Join Ntourma Panagiota, a Greek visitor, for a look at just how tempting the agricultural and food products are at this year's CIIE.
