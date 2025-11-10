CIIE 2025: touring the LDCs booth

(People's Daily App) 14:41, November 10, 2025

This year's China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is being held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, has for the first time in the event's history established a dedicated booth for Least Developed Countries (LDCs). In this booth, coffee from Ethiopia, chili sauce from Rwanda, peanuts from Senegal, shea butter from Benin and tea from Kenya are captivating visitors. In December 2024, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy, covering 100 percent of taxable tariff lines for all 53 African countries with which China maintains diplomatic relations. Benefiting from the policy, African commodities are entering the world's second largest consumer market with more convenience and at lower cost. Moreover, the policy also provides African exporters new opportunities for growth and cooperation.

