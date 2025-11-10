CIIE 2025: touring the LDCs booth
This year's China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is being held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, has for the first time in the event's history established a dedicated booth for Least Developed Countries (LDCs). In this booth, coffee from Ethiopia, chili sauce from Rwanda, peanuts from Senegal, shea butter from Benin and tea from Kenya are captivating visitors. In December 2024, China fully implemented a zero-tariff policy, covering 100 percent of taxable tariff lines for all 53 African countries with which China maintains diplomatic relations. Benefiting from the policy, African commodities are entering the world's second largest consumer market with more convenience and at lower cost. Moreover, the policy also provides African exporters new opportunities for growth and cooperation.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: CIIE shows China's strong commitment to openness, innovation: scholar
- Greek attendee at CIIE: How tempting is the food at this year's expo?
- ASEAN's fresh picks shine at CIIE
- Interview: Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca bets big on China's innovation, opening up
- Foreign talents invited to visit 8th CIIE during themed event
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.