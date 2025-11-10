Italian agri-food firms eye CIIE as gateway to Chinese market

This photo shows products displayed at the booth of Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 9, 2025. Agriculture is an industrial pillar of Italy, a country which uses 56 percent of its land for agriculture. The country is home to about 1.6 million farm-based businesses, many of which make agri-food products prized worldwide for their quality and craftsmanship. Italian agri-food companies see the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) as a key gateway to the world's second-largest consumer market, where they seek greater space for sales and partnerships. (Xinhua/Liu Jiaqi)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows products of Italgel, a leading producer of gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen, in Cuneo, Italy.

A staff member conducts probiotics test at the headquarters of Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, in Moretta, Italy, Oct. 30, 2025.

People visit the booth of an Italian pet food firm at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 9, 2025.

People visit the booth of Italian Food and Feed Export Promotion Association at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 9, 2025.

This photo shows cheese and butter products at the booth of Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 9, 2025.

A staff member of biotechnology firm Sacco System inspects probiotics in a laboratory in Saronno, Italy, Oct. 31, 2025.

This photo shows the booth of Italian Food and Feed Export Promotion Association at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 8, 2025.

Ambrogio Invernizzi (R, front), president of dairy producer Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, communicates with partners at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 7, 2025.

A woman visits the booth of Italgel, a leading producer of gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen, at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 8, 2025.

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows dishes made with dairy products of Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, in Moretta, Italy.

Products are pictured at the booth of Italian Food and Feed Export Promotion Association at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 9, 2025.

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows dishes made by dairy products of Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, in Moretta, Italy.

A man visits the booth of Italian Food and Feed Export Promotion Association at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 7, 2025. (Italian Food and Feed Export Promotion Association/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2025 shows the headquarters of Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, in Moretta, Italy.

A staff member of biotechnology firm Sacco System works in a laboratory in Saronno, Italy, Oct. 31, 2025.

A staff member packs products at the headquarters of Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, in Moretta, Italy, Oct. 30. 2025.

A visitor (R) tastes cheese at the booth of Inalpi, an Italian dairy company, at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, on Nov. 9, 2025.

