Home>>
Schneider Electric points to China's supply chain as key advantage
(People's Daily App) 13:57, November 10, 2025
In an interview with the People's Daily at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Gu Yue, vice president of Schneider Electric, said that the global industrial giant is leveraging China's vast supply chain as a critical competitive edge. China's industrial chain is the most comprehensive, bar none, said Gu.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian, Wen Teng, Zou Yun, Zhu Yurou and intern Zhang Jingxuan, Lin Leiqi)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: CIIE shows China's strong commitment to openness, innovation: scholar
- Greek attendee at CIIE: How tempting is the food at this year's expo?
- ASEAN's fresh picks shine at CIIE
- Interview: Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca bets big on China's innovation, opening up
- Foreign talents invited to visit 8th CIIE during themed event
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.