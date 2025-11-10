Schneider Electric points to China's supply chain as key advantage

(People's Daily App) 13:57, November 10, 2025

In an interview with the People's Daily at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Gu Yue, vice president of Schneider Electric, said that the global industrial giant is leveraging China's vast supply chain as a critical competitive edge. China's industrial chain is the most comprehensive, bar none, said Gu.

