In pics: Trade in Services Exhibition area at 8th CIIE

Xinhua) 13:58, November 10, 2025

A holographic projection is pictured at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025. The Service Trade Exhibition Area at this year's CIIE focuses on resource integration, attracting leading global service providers and industry clusters while enhancing the coordinated and open development of the service and manufacturing sectors. This creates more specialized enabling services to offer enterprises new opportunities for shared growth. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

An exhibitor introduces an NFC smart padlock at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo shows the booth of Ernst &Young (EY) at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

People look at a smart logistics system at the booth of DHL at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

The Standard Chartered Bank hosts a round table forum on globalization strategies for small- and medium-sized enterprises at its booth at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Dixiao)

Visitors experience interactive installations at the booth of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A child interacts with a robotic dog at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

This photo shows the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People talk at the booth of FedEx at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

People communicate at the booth of HSBC Group at the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

This photo shows the Trade in Services Exhibition area during the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

