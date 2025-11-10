Spotlight on the "firsts" of 8th CIIE

10:14, November 10, 2025

An industrial robot scans a car frame for quality check at the 8th China International Import Expo. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

On Nov. 5, the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Since its inaugural session in 2018 - establishing itself as the world's first national-level import-themed expo - the CIIE has consistently upheld its core principles of openness and mutual cooperation. Each year, it introduces innovations that continue to impress global participants and attendees.

First Dedicated Zone for Least Developed Countries (LDCs)

Demonstrating China's commitment to unilaterally opening its market to LDCs, this year's CIIE features a dedicated exhibition zone for products from these nations for the first time. A total of 163 enterprises from these countries are participating, representing of 23.5 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Beyond expanding the special zone for African products and encouraging African countries with diplomatic ties with China to leverage preferential tariffs, the CIIE also offers comprehensive support for LDC exhibitors. This includes complimentary exhibition booths and tax incentives for goods sold post-expo.

Shanghai Aifei Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd. has witnessed the remarkable growth of Ethiopian coffee exports through the expo. Starting with imports of just one or two containers, the company now purchases over 100 containers annually, totaling more than 2,000 tons. These African coffee beans have firmly established a presence in China's mid-to-high-end coffee market.

Photo shows the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area of the 8th China International Import Expo. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Similarly, Bangladeshi company Dada Bangla Limited has experienced significant expansion through consecutive CIIE participation. Evolving from a micro-enterprise with only 10 employees, it is now a well-known firm employing over 2,000 people, with annual order growth exceeding 20 percent.

These examples, among many others, underscore how China's open market offers inclusive and mutually beneficial opportunities. Every participant, regardless of their nation's economic size or geographic distance from China, can access development opportunities.

Inaugural Sino-Foreign Sister Cities of Charm exhibition zone

This year's CIIE has also introduced a Sino-Foreign Sister Cities of Charm exhibition zone. According to Wu Zhengping, deputy head of the CIIE Bureau, the 8th CIIE's Country Exhibition is joined by 67 countries and international organizations. Exhibitors will showcase industries and sectors that reflect high levels of development and strong cooperation potential through distinctive booth designs and creative displays, highlighting the unique charm of their cultures.

Meanwhile, the CIIE has expanded partnerships with foreign provinces and cities. Canada's Saskatchewan Province and Kazakhstan's Almaty are participating for the first time. A new joint exhibition area featuring Chinese and foreign sister cities provides a vibrant platform for showcasing cooperation and promoting mutual learning among civilizations.

Showcasing Premieres and Innovations

Among the exciting world premieres this year are a family companion robot designed to provide emotional support and safety monitoring for seniors; a small-diameter, controllable-expansion vascular stent; a new X-ray machine for pharmaceutical applications; and AI-powered hearing aids. These innovations bring fresh possibilities to their respective industries.

Photo shows the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). (Photo/Wang Chu)

Wu noted that this year's CIIE places greater emphasis on cutting-edge technologies and forward-looking innovation. The event features six major exhibition zones: Food and Agricultural Products, Automobile and Smart Mobility, Intelligent Industry and Information Technology, Consumer Goods, Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products, and Trade in Service, along with an Innovation Incubation Special Section. It also highlights new consumption trends, such as the ice-and-snow economy and the silver economy, with special attractions including a CIIE sports park and an international automotive culture display zone.

These first launches and debuts are expanding consumer choices and enriching the Chinese market. In Zhangyuan, a commercial complex in Shanghai's Jing'an district, deputy general manager Sun Fei of Jing'an Real Estate explained that, by leveraging the operation platform of a bonded warehouse, some jewelry exhibits from the 8th CIIE can be displayed and sold in Zhangyuan, creating a "second venue" where consumers can admire and purchase global treasures beyond the main expo halls.

Introducing a Cross-Border E-Commerce Selection Platform

Also making its debut this year is a dedicated cross-border e-commerce selection platform featuring dedicated promotion sessions and a specialized services zone. This initiative has rapidly become a focal point for both returning and new participants. The CIIE has facilitated specialized sourcing sessions for e-commerce platforms and new retail distributors, using its digital platform to enable intelligent matching and precise connections between overseas products and the Chinese market.

Hunan Yufei Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. brought over 140 distinctive African products to the CIIE in partnership with 13 African small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). "In the past, many overseas SMEs had niche or uniquely crafted products, but due to information gaps, high channel-building costs, and complex compliance processes, they found it difficult to enter the Chinese market," said company chairman Yang Yi.

To address these challenges, the CIIE launched the innovative cross-border e-commerce selection platform, jointly built by leading Chinese e-commerce platforms, major supply chain enterprises, and comprehensive service providers. This hub offers one-stop services ranging from market access consulting and digital marketing to cross-border logistics and channel integration, opening a new gateway for SMEs worldwide to enter China's vast market.

