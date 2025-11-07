Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 13:21, November 07, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Thursday announced the appointment and removal of multiple officials.
Zhou Zhaohua was appointed deputy head of the State Post Bureau, replacing Liu Jun.
Wang Daoxi was removed from his posts of vice minister of emergency management and vice minister of water resources.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.