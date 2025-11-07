We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 13:21, November 07, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Thursday announced the appointment and removal of multiple officials.

Zhou Zhaohua was appointed deputy head of the State Post Bureau, replacing Liu Jun.

Wang Daoxi was removed from his posts of vice minister of emergency management and vice minister of water resources.

