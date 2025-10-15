We Are China

Meng Fanli elected governor of China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 13:46, October 15, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Meng Fanli was elected governor of south China's Guangdong Province by the provincial legislature on Wednesday.

The 14th Guangdong Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its fourth session.

