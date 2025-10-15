Home>>
Meng Fanli elected governor of China's Guangdong
(Xinhua) 13:46, October 15, 2025
GUANGZHOU, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Meng Fanli was elected governor of south China's Guangdong Province by the provincial legislature on Wednesday.
The 14th Guangdong Provincial People's Congress elected the governor at its fourth session.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.