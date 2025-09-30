New Party chief for Inner Mongolia appointed

Xinhua) 13:26, September 30, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has appointed Wang Weizhong as new Party chief for the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Sun Shaocheng will no longer serve as secretary of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC.

