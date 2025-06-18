China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:54, June 18, 2025

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced a series of personnel changes involving key government and institutional positions.

Zhou Xing has been appointed vice minister of natural resources, while Wang Jianhua has been named vice minister of culture and tourism. Yang Jinlong was appointed president of Tongji University.

Meanwhile, Wang Zhenjiang has been removed from the post of vice minister of justice. Jiang Wanrong will no longer serve as vice minister of housing and urban-rural development.

Zhao Baolin has been removed from the post of auditor general of the National Audit Office, and Gou Ping will no longer serve as vice chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)