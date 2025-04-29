We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:00, April 29, 2025

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Rao Quan was appointed head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration, replacing Li Qun. Li also no longer serves as deputy minister of culture and tourism.

Zheng Qinghua was removed from the post of president of Tongji University.

