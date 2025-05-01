We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:47, May 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Yan Qinghui was appointed vice minister of human resources and social security, and will no longer serve as deputy director of the National Healthcare Security Administration.

Wang Zhao was appointed vice general supervisor of national natural resources.

Chen Dan was named deputy director of the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

Liu Guoyong will no longer serve as deputy director of the General Administration of Sport of China.

Li Danlu was removed from the post of deputy head of the National Intellectual Property Administration.

Zhou Jie will no longer serve as vice president of the China Academy of Engineering Physics.

