China's State Council appoints official

Xinhua) 10:34, October 13, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of an official on Saturday.

Sun Shangwu was appointed deputy director of the liaison office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

