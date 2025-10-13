Home>>
China's State Council appoints official
(Xinhua) 10:34, October 13, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of an official on Saturday.
Sun Shangwu was appointed deputy director of the liaison office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
