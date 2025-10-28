Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 10:13, October 28, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of officials.
Ke Jixin was appointed vice minister of industry and information technology.
Chen Shaowang was appointed vice minister of housing and urban-rural development.
Pang Xiaogang will serve as deputy head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.
Rui Wenbiao was appointed deputy head of the China National Intellectual Property Administration, replacing Lu Pengqi.
Wang Wei will serve as deputy head of the National Fire and Rescue Administration.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
