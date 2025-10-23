We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:42, October 23, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Thursday announced the appointment and removal of officials.

Tan Quan was appointed assistant minister of public security.

Duan Yijun was appointed director of the National Religious Affairs Administration, replacing Chen Ruifeng. Duan will no longer serve as deputy head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission.

Gao Xiang will serve as president of Dalian University of Technology (vice ministerial level), replacing Jia Zhenyuan.

Wang Dongwei was removed from the post of vice minister of finance. Wang Shuxin is no longer the president of Chongqing University.

