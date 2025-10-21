We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:24, October 21, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of officials.

Chen Junsheng was appointed deputy director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, replacing Liu Xiaonan.

Wang Linggui was removed from the post of deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)