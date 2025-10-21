Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 10:24, October 21, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council on Monday announced the appointment and removal of officials.
Chen Junsheng was appointed deputy director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, replacing Liu Xiaonan.
Wang Linggui was removed from the post of deputy director of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.