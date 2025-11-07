Beauty of Seasons: The Beginning of Winter

Hello, everyone! I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast. Today is Lidong, or the Beginning of Winter, the first winter solar term in the traditional Chinese calendar. Along with Lichun (the Beginning of Spring), Lixia (the Beginning of Summer), and Liqiu (the Beginning of Autumn), it is one of the "Four Beginnings," symbolizing an important seasonal transition. The arrival of Lidong means that winter has officially begun.

Right now, I'm standing by the Songhua River in Harbin, the "Ice City" of northeast China. Along Central Street, elegant Russian-style buildings line the way, and the savory aroma of Harbin red sausages fills the air. On the river, winter swimming enthusiasts are braving the icy waters, while Harbin Ice-Snow World showcases how this city turns cold into joy. Come join me and feel the special charm of the season's first frost!

For farmers, Lidong marks the end of the busy harvest season and the start of winter preparations. Newly harvested grain is stored, and the fields fall silent. Farmers take this time to water the land — a practice known as freezing irrigation — when temperatures steady between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius, helping keep the soil moist for next spring. In northern villages, it's still common to store some grains near the warm kang, or heated brick bed, to keep them dry, while cabbages and radishes are stacked neatly in cellars and covered with soil to keep fresh until spring. These practices, honed through generations, reflect the wisdom of living in step with the seasons and preparing for the months ahead.

Around the world, people welcome winter in their own ways. In Finland, they watch the Northern Lights; in Canada, skiing season begins; in Norway, winter festivals light up the streets with laughter. In China, northern families gather for dumplings and mutton soup, while in the south, people enjoy chicken, duck, fish and other warming foods to nourish themselves for winter.

"As frost chills the ink, the poet grows lazy to write; by the warm hearth, wine is gently heated." Lidong marks not only a pause in nature's activity but also the beginning of quiet restoration. Remember to rest well, eat warm, and take good care of yourself and your loved ones as winter begins.

