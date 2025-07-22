Beauty of Seasons: Major Heat

People's Daily Online) 09:29, July 22, 2025

Hello, everyone! I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast! Today marks Major Heat, or Dashu - the peak of midsummer and the final solar term of the summer season. Right now, I'm in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region - known as China's "Flaming Land." Let's experience the true intensity of summer together!

For farmers across China, Major Heat is a critical period for racing against time to harvest early-season rice and sow the next crop, a practice known as the "double rush." It reflects the wisdom of China's ancient agricultural civilization, refined over millennia of living in harmony with the rhythm of nature.

Here in Turpan, surface temperatures in the Flaming Mountains can soar above 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit). Yet, in this sweltering heat, sweetness thrives. In Grape Valley, the air is rich with the fragrance of ripe grapes hanging like green jewels under the trellis. This sweetness is made possible by a remarkable invention over 2,000 years old - the Karez well system. These underground channels quietly deliver groundwater through gravelly soil to irrigate vast orchards, reflecting China's ecological philosophy of harmony between humanity and nature.

Around the world, people have their own ways to cope with the heat. In Japan, the summer heat coincides with "Doyo no Ushi no Hi," when people enjoying grilled eel to restore their strength. In South Korea, people boost their energy with a steaming bowl of ginseng chicken soup during the hottest days. In Thailand, the Khao Phansa festival ushers in the rainy season, when candles are lit and floated to temples - offering a moment of serenity and ritual in the midst of summer's blaze.

"When will this scorching sun pass? No breeze is in sight." As the last solar term of summer, Major Heat is nature's high note and life's fiery echo. How do you beat the summer heat? Do you have your own cooling tips or cherished memories of the season?

Tell us your story!

