Beauty of Seasons: Grain Rain

People's Daily Online) 00:31, April 20, 2025

Hi guys! Travel addict Sisi here! Today is Guyu, or Grain Rain, the sixth solar term of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms and the last one in spring. I've come to the picturesque Mount Wuyi, located in southeast China's Fujian Province. Follow me and enjoy the beauty of this landscape!

The Grain Rain solar term got its name from the saying "Rain brings up the growth of hundreds of grains." The lingering chill of spring fades, the drizzling rain moistens the earth, and all things grow vigorously.

The Grain Rain solar term is crucial for picking and savoring tea. Tea picked and processed during this time is often called "Grain Rain Tea" or "Second Spring Tea," and is acknowledged as the finest of the year. The essence of an entire spring is condensed in a cup of tasty tea.

Guess what? Mount Wuyi is not only the birthplace of oolong and black tea, but the village of Xiamei, where I stand now, is also the starting point of a 17th-century ancient tea road. From here, the aroma of tea traveled across Eurasia, leaving a lasting impact on tea culture around the world.

Legend has it that the Grain Rain solar term marks the day when Cang Jie, the creator of Chinese characters, finished his work. Since ancient times, it has been a time to honor him for his work. To commemorate his contributions, the United Nations Department of Public Information has designated the "UN Chinese Language Day" to occur during the Grain Rain solar term each year.

"At Grain Rain's dawn, spring light beams; mountains and rivers turn a fresh green." As spring slips away and summer arrives, let's cherish the memories of spring in our hearts and welcome the arrival of the splendid summer.

(Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

