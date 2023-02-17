Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Rain Water
The solar term of Yushui, or Rain Water, usually falls in the first lunar month of a Chinese New Year. This year it falls on Feb. 19.
Rain Water signals the increase in rainfall and rise in temperature. With its arrival, lively spring-like scenery starts blossoming: the river water defreezes, wild geese move from south to north, and trees and grass turn green again.
Here are some things you may not know about Rain Water.
Water as precious as oil
According to an old Chinese saying, the rainfall in spring is as precious as oil. In northern China, the spring drought is common and the precipitation of this season accounts for only 10 to 15 percent of annual average rainfall.
Therefore, Rain Water is considered as a key period for irrigation when the day gets warmer and rainfall increases.
Return of cold spell
Extra care is needed to cope with a returning cold spell in the late spring that often happen during Rain Water period. The fast increase in air humidity due to rainfall can result in lower temperature and wet weather. It is strongly advised not to take off the thick coats too early and to keep warm, especially elderly and children.
Nutritious porridge
The wet and damp weather during Rain Water period is considered harmful for people's spleen and stomach according to Chinese medical practice. Therefore, a bowl of nutritious porridge is the best choice to nourish the body.
Related:
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Beginning of Spring
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Cold
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Cold
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Winter Solstice
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Snow
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Snow
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Winter
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Frost's Descent
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Cold Dew
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Autumn Equinox
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: White Dew
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: End of Heat
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Autumn
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Major Heat
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Minor Heat
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Summer Solstice
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain in Ear
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Buds
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Start of Summer
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Grain Rain
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Qingming
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Spring Equinox
Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Awakening of Insects
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.