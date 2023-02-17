Calendar for Chinese 24 Solar Terms: Rain Water

The solar term of Yushui, or Rain Water, usually falls in the first lunar month of a Chinese New Year. This year it falls on Feb. 19.

Rain Water signals the increase in rainfall and rise in temperature. With its arrival, lively spring-like scenery starts blossoming: the river water defreezes, wild geese move from south to north, and trees and grass turn green again.

Here are some things you may not know about Rain Water.

Water as precious as oil

According to an old Chinese saying, the rainfall in spring is as precious as oil. In northern China, the spring drought is common and the precipitation of this season accounts for only 10 to 15 percent of annual average rainfall.

Therefore, Rain Water is considered as a key period for irrigation when the day gets warmer and rainfall increases.

Return of cold spell

Extra care is needed to cope with a returning cold spell in the late spring that often happen during Rain Water period. The fast increase in air humidity due to rainfall can result in lower temperature and wet weather. It is strongly advised not to take off the thick coats too early and to keep warm, especially elderly and children.

Nutritious porridge

The wet and damp weather during Rain Water period is considered harmful for people's spleen and stomach according to Chinese medical practice. Therefore, a bowl of nutritious porridge is the best choice to nourish the body.

