Beauty of Seasons: Grain Buds

People's Daily Online) 08:21, May 21, 2025

Hi everyone! I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast! Today is Xiaoman, or Grain Buds, the second traditional Chinese solar term of summer. Join me in Nanyang city, Central China's Henan Province, and experience the vibrant summer atmosphere in this "Central Plains Granary."

Xiaoman refers to the period when the grains of summer, such as wheat in northern China, are beginning to plump but are not fully ripe. In the south, this solar term brings abundant rainfall and it marks the time when early rice begins to be harvested and stored.

The Grain Buds solar term brings rising temperatures and humidity, which can leave people feeling a little grumpy! To lift their spirits, many turn to popular summer exercises like walking, jogging and practicing Tai Chi.

The Grain Buds solar term also marks a key time for silk reeling. In ancient times, people believed that the silkworm deity could protect against diseases and disasters affecting silkworms. To express gratitude, silk producers would hold rituals to honor the deity during this time. As early as ancient times, delicate silk products were sold overseas via the Silk Road. Today, Chinese silk continues to reach the world through the China-Europe Railway Express and merchant ships.

"When the wheat begins to plump up, the silkworms feed on the lush mulberry leaves. " During the hope filled Grain Buds solar term when all things grow towards maturity, may your life be just as abundant and complete!

(Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Wu Chengliang)