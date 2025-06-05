Beauty of Seasons: Grain in Ear

People's Daily Online) 09:23, June 05, 2025

Hi everyone! I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast! Today is Mangzhong, or the Grain in Ear solar term, marking the start of midsummer. Join me in exploring the picturesque Hongcun village in east China's Anhui Province to discover the charm of this traditional Chinese solar term.

"If seeds aren't planted by Grain in Ear, it's useless to plant them at all." This proverb shows ancient Chinese farmers' accurate grasp of farming times. During this period, the south of China plants rice while the north harvests wheat. People work hard in the fields, creating a bustling scene.

During the Grain in Ear solar term, the Yangtze River Delta enters the plum rain season, named after ripening plums. In Hongcun, the drizzle creates a misty, fairyland-like atmosphere. The white walls and black tiles of Huizhou-style architecture beautifully blend with green hills and rivers, forming a scene resembling a traditional Chinese ink painting.

As the Grain in Ear solar term arrives, the blooming season fades away. People bid farewell to the flower deity to express gratitude and wish for next year's floral prosperity. Many places worldwide revere flowers too. The annual "Rose Festival" in Bulgaria involves singing and dancing to celebrate the rose harvest. This shared love for natural beauty crosses borders.

"Just see a misty plain where grass grows thick, a townful of willow down wafting on the breeze, or drizzling rain yellowing all mume-trees!" In this season of diligent effort and the promise of harvest, what seeds of hope and dreams would you like to sow?

(Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)